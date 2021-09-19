Farrah Abraham Has Her Sights Set On New Ivy League School After Beef With Harvard [Video]

Farrah Abraham is looking for a new law school.

via: The Blast

As fans of Farrah’s know, she recently had some major beef stew with Harvard University after they denied her credits for a couple of online courses she was enrolled in.

Then she took a flame to some Harvard merch to really stick to the university. It was a whole thing!

In her pyromaniac post, she wrote, “thank you therapists for the tools over the years to overcome abuse @harvard shirt is going to raise money for mental health. Educational abuse , financial abuse is not what I choose nor allow, #consent culture #1.”

She continued, “As a teacher, I will never block anyone out of zoom nor lie and bully a student and fraud them out of money like Harvard and many others so I read now on this epidemic #discrimination is illegal. #law ? #Omaha NE miss you! Off to #massachusetts.”

Now, in a “shocking” turn of events, Farrah has her heart set on seeking revenge.

TMZ caught the former ‘Teen Mom’ star out and about in Beverly Hills, California over the weekend.

Ironically enough, Farrah was sporting a Harvard sweatshirt, which was extremely similar to the one she burned.

Farrah explained to the paparazzi that one of Harvard’s fiercest Ivy League rivals might be interested in taking her in as a prospective law student.

“It was basically a Chrissy Teigen situation for my school. Um, an elder teacher in a position of power went to the male Dean, blocked me out of a class, and also said lies about my work,” she started off. “So, nobody took a call, nobody took a meeting.”

When asked if she felt she was blocked from the class given WHO she is, Farrah said she had to get in line with the likes of Lizzo and all of the haters that follow.

“Harvard’s system is completely wrong. It’s abusive. Educational abuse is when a teacher tells you, ‘Don’t worry about checking it over, it’s a class activity just send it over to me,’” Farrah said.

She then went on to explain how her female teacher told her she did such a great job, to then turn around and ‘urge’ her to stop the course and stop paying for it.

Farrah’s review of Harvard, it’s a ‘joke’ and a ‘scam.’

The reality TV star is holding strong in her decision to take legal action against the Ivy League university.

“I will be taking legal action against Harvard. I properly gave them time. I sadly had to write a review on Niche, on Yelp, on Google Maps, because no one was getting back to me, and I think if you want to silence someone’s voice and not actually respond back to them reaching out for help to remedy the problem like a normal civilized citizen would do, I see that I’m not working with good people,” the former student said. “Harvard is a very abusive Ivy League school.”

So, now that the Harvard bashing is over… what about other prospective universities?

She told the outlet Yale and other law schools are actively recruiting her; however, she might be choose to stay closer to California this time around given its diversity.

Does Farrah have the grades to go to these schools, or are they letting just anyone into Harvard and Yale.