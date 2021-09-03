Fans Think Drake Slams Kanye West On The ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Song ‘7am On Bridle Path’

Drake fans would likely say it was only a matter of time before he launched another lyrical missile at Kanye West and the Toronto native appears to have done just that on his latest album, Certified Lover Boy.

via: Uproxx

It was reported recently that Kanye West was ready to fire back at Drake if Drake dissed him on his new album, Certified Lover Boy. Well, the album is out now, and it appears West may have some feuding to do, as fans think Drake addresses him on “7am On Bridle Path.”

First, there’s this lyric:

“You over there in denial, we not neck and neck

It’s been a lot of years since we seen you comin’ correct

Man, f*ck a ‘Respectfully,’ I just want my respect

They tried to label me mean, I say what I mean

People that could’ve stayed on the team

They played in-between.”

If those lines are about West, the first two could be interpreted as Drake alleging that West has fallen off in terms of the quality of his musical output. Furthermore, “Respectfully” may be a reference to Justin Laboy (aka Respectfully Justin), whose name popped up during the Donda rollout.

The song later continues:

“Give that address to your driver, make it your destination

‘Stead of just a post out of desperation

This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation

While you over there tryna impress the nation

Mind’s runnin’ wild with the speculation.”

The “address” line is an apparent reference to when West recently shared Drake’s address on Instagram. Bridle Path, by the way, is the name of the Toronto neighborhood where Drake lives.

Drake then seems to address his and West’s repeated reconciliations over the years and how their cease fires haven’t lasted for long: “Why the f*ck we peacemakin’, doin’ the explanations / If we just gon’ be right back in that b*tch without hesitation?”

Listen to “7am On Bridle Path” above and check out some reactions to the song below.

7am on bridle path ?? Drake lives in the area Bridle path!

Kanye posted Drake’s addy

Drake basically told him pull up then pic.twitter.com/QgrL0E30Kp — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) September 3, 2021

Drake on 7am on Bridle Path pic.twitter.com/OzF0IslCrl — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 3, 2021

When Kanye West listens to 7AM On Bridle Path

pic.twitter.com/vticig9LCU — respect few, fear none (@babyitsmb) September 3, 2021

You know Kanye is Thinking about what Drake said ?#CertifiedLoverBoy #CLB pic.twitter.com/fyb55SotZC — David Portillo (@D_Portillo_0) September 3, 2021

Drake telling Ye to come thru the crib since he posted the address on 7am On Bridle Path still got me howling. — Ahmed/Ronaldo is the GOAT?? (@big_business_) September 3, 2021

Drake reclaiming the throne one week after Kanye released Donda & throwing more shots at him on “7am on Bridle Path” #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/CMUyw5j5J7 — alex (@AlexUlrichh) September 3, 2021

Certified Lover Boy is out now.