  1. Home
  2. News

Fans Speculate About Diddy And City Girls’ Yung Miami After She Posts And Deletes A Video Of The Two Getting Close [Photos + Video]

August 04, 2021 10:29 AM PST

Thanks to a recently posted and deleted post to Yung Miami’s Instagram story, it looks like both City Girls rappers may officially be off the market.

via: Uproxx

Back in early June, fans of Miami rap duo City Girls were delighted and bemused when Yung Miami — known affectionately as “Caresha” to her followers — was seen holding hands with 53-year-old rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs at Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas’ elegant birthday party. “Caresha” trended for nearly a full day as fans expressed their excitement and amusement at the potential pairing, pondering whether or not the two were really a couple.

Today, something similar is simmering as online sleuths work to get to the bottom of another post of the two rap stars hanging out — this one even more suggestive. Adding to the intrigue, Miami deleted the photo after just a few minutes, leading to increased speculation that the Miami-born rapper meant to share it exclusively with her “Close Friends” list on Instagram rather than her public Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Diddy — who recently renamed himself to “Love” — has looked about as happy as a clam in recent months, including in a Vanity Fair cover story where he explained the meaning behind his newest moniker and revealed he’s working on starting an all-R&B label where he’ll split the profits with artists 50-50. As fans question whether there might be another hidden meaning behind the name, you can check out their responses below.

If they are together and happy, good for them.

Share This Post

Tags:DiddyYung Miami