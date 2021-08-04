Fans Speculate About Diddy And City Girls’ Yung Miami After She Posts And Deletes A Video Of The Two Getting Close [Photos + Video]

Thanks to a recently posted and deleted post to Yung Miami’s Instagram story, it looks like both City Girls rappers may officially be off the market.
via: Uproxx
Back in early June, fans of Miami rap duo City Girls were delighted and bemused when Yung Miami — known affectionately as “Caresha” to her followers — was seen holding hands with 53-year-old rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs at Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas’ elegant birthday party. “Caresha” trended for nearly a full day as fans expressed their excitement and amusement at the potential pairing, pondering whether or not the two were really a couple.
Today, something similar is simmering as online sleuths work to get to the bottom of another post of the two rap stars hanging out — this one even more suggestive. Adding to the intrigue, Miami deleted the photo after just a few minutes, leading to increased speculation that the Miami-born rapper meant to share it exclusively with her “Close Friends” list on Instagram rather than her public Instagram Story.
Meanwhile, Diddy — who recently renamed himself to “Love” — has looked about as happy as a clam in recent months, including in a Vanity Fair cover story where he explained the meaning behind his newest moniker and revealed he’s working on starting an all-R&B label where he’ll split the profits with artists 50-50. As fans question whether there might be another hidden meaning behind the name, you can check out their responses below.
Yung Miami def meant that Diddy post for her close friends
— Laja (@_NotLaja) August 4, 2021
Y’all: “Yung Miami and Diddy are a couple.”
Me:
— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 4, 2021
I love Caresha because she will just move on to a richer man, love that for her pic.twitter.com/xywrEFimBr
— Kordell is not perfect by far ! (@biigforehead93) August 4, 2021
tryna figure out the age gap between yung miami and diddy rn pic.twitter.com/s2JZfO7vrt
— ?cobrak (@gtajawn) August 4, 2021
Caresha girl, get that bag and then get from around Diddy pic.twitter.com/5XbxYRoCk8
— Jim Jones’ Doobie Wrap (@JLaCocaina) August 4, 2021
I’m so proud of Caresha bagging Diddy pic.twitter.com/UVE1l6UKlF
— Burnaca Pancake Platter? (@Kingof_Diamond) August 4, 2021
Yung Miami noooo??? Anybody but Diddy
— The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) August 4, 2021
Every time I see Yung Miami and Diddy on the the TL pic.twitter.com/eqF0Pb897Z
— Quentin (@EagleEyez92) August 4, 2021
Diddy and Yung Miami…together…ion know pic.twitter.com/UBfynTJebs
— Fauciana da Don (@ayanaxoxox) August 4, 2021
I'm not even mad, let Yung Miami date Diddy.
That's a different type of money. A different type of fun.
Joseline told us to live our best life. ?? pic.twitter.com/w5fZpZWZU0
— Stacey FADEMS ????? (@gorgeousglamher) August 4, 2021
If they are together and happy, good for them.