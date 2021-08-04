Fans Speculate About Diddy And City Girls’ Yung Miami After She Posts And Deletes A Video Of The Two Getting Close [Photos + Video]

Thanks to a recently posted and deleted post to Yung Miami’s Instagram story, it looks like both City Girls rappers may officially be off the market.

via: Uproxx

Back in early June, fans of Miami rap duo City Girls were delighted and bemused when Yung Miami — known affectionately as “Caresha” to her followers — was seen holding hands with 53-year-old rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs at Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas’ elegant birthday party. “Caresha” trended for nearly a full day as fans expressed their excitement and amusement at the potential pairing, pondering whether or not the two were really a couple.

Today, something similar is simmering as online sleuths work to get to the bottom of another post of the two rap stars hanging out — this one even more suggestive. Adding to the intrigue, Miami deleted the photo after just a few minutes, leading to increased speculation that the Miami-born rapper meant to share it exclusively with her “Close Friends” list on Instagram rather than her public Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Diddy — who recently renamed himself to “Love” — has looked about as happy as a clam in recent months, including in a Vanity Fair cover story where he explained the meaning behind his newest moniker and revealed he’s working on starting an all-R&B label where he’ll split the profits with artists 50-50. As fans question whether there might be another hidden meaning behind the name, you can check out their responses below.

Yung Miami def meant that Diddy post for her close friends — Laja (@_NotLaja) August 4, 2021

Y’all: “Yung Miami and Diddy are a couple.” Me: pic.twitter.com/4sck2iypN3 — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 4, 2021

I love Caresha because she will just move on to a richer man, love that for her pic.twitter.com/xywrEFimBr — Kordell is not perfect by far ! (@biigforehead93) August 4, 2021

tryna figure out the age gap between yung miami and diddy rn pic.twitter.com/s2JZfO7vrt — ?cobrak (@gtajawn) August 4, 2021

Caresha girl, get that bag and then get from around Diddy pic.twitter.com/5XbxYRoCk8 — Jim Jones’ Doobie Wrap (@JLaCocaina) August 4, 2021

I’m so proud of Caresha bagging Diddy pic.twitter.com/UVE1l6UKlF — Burnaca Pancake Platter? (@Kingof_Diamond) August 4, 2021

Yung Miami noooo??? Anybody but Diddy — The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) August 4, 2021

Every time I see Yung Miami and Diddy on the the TL pic.twitter.com/eqF0Pb897Z — Quentin (@EagleEyez92) August 4, 2021

Diddy and Yung Miami…together…ion know pic.twitter.com/UBfynTJebs — Fauciana da Don (@ayanaxoxox) August 4, 2021

I'm not even mad, let Yung Miami date Diddy. That's a different type of money. A different type of fun. Joseline told us to live our best life. ?? pic.twitter.com/w5fZpZWZU0 — Stacey FADEMS ????? (@gorgeousglamher) August 4, 2021

If they are together and happy, good for them.