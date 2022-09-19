Fans Riot After Lil Baby Cancels Festival Performance [Video]

Lil Baby was due to headline the Sunday night (September 18) of the two-day event at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition Amphitheatre but pulled out at the last minute.

via: Rap-Up

The rapper was slated to headline Vancouver’s Breakout Festival on Sunday, but he ended up pulling the plug at the last minute.

Fans didn’t respond well to the cancelation and destroyed sections of the PNE Amphitheater, which resembled a “war zone,” according to TMZ. During the violent protest, they lit tents on fire while others toppled food stands and garbage dumpsters. They also smashed TV monitors, leaving shattered glass everywhere.

“We waited over an hour for him to show up, but he never showed up,” said one fan, while another described the chaotic scene. “Everyone started leaving but some people stayed back, obviously, and they started rioting and breaking all the tents and everything.”

Lil Baby apologizes to fans in Vancouver after he didn’t come out for a festival he was headlining… a riot soon broke out afterwards pic.twitter.com/jp5Ay6FTVL — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 19, 2022

Bruhh, Vancouver kids stupid as shit ? imagine causing a riot all because Lil Baby no showed Breakout Fest pic.twitter.com/wmQlSHweiL — Seven Costanza (@Raavxhimself) September 19, 2022

Baby, who recently wrapped his “One of Them Ones” joint tour with Chris Brown, was slated to headline Sunday’s festival, which also featured Polo G, Cordae, Coi Leray, and Babyface Ray.

On Monday, he issued an apology, saying he was physically unable to perform. “I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver Canada, The Breakout Festival And To Everyone Who was in attendance!” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And My Body Completely Shut Down I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”

Lil Baby’s apology after no showing in Vancouver ?? pic.twitter.com/P553sfpNDS — HipHop Culture (@hiphopmusicig) September 19, 2022

Baby is gearing up to release his new album It’s Only Me on Oct. 14. Earlier this month, he dropped his new single and video for “Detox.”