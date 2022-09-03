Fans React To Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Anniversary [Photos]

Time flys when you are having fun.

A year ago on Saturday (September 3), Drake released his highly-anticipated sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. As per usual with the “Six God,” people were very split on the album upon release. As its one-year anniversary is celebrated by some, the album is still being highly critiqued by many others.

Drake released his sixth studio album 'Certified Lover Boy' 1 year ago today. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 613,000 units sold

Drake's tenth US number one album Where does this album rank in Drake's discography?

Commentary on the album on its anniversary ranges from “it’s a classic” to “it is trash,” par for the course when it comes to Twitter discourse. Some fans are using this opportunity to discuss what songs from the album rank among the Views rapper’s all-time records, and which songs they would remove from the tracklist to make it better. The anniversary has even inspired fans to provide their updated rankings of Drake’s discography overall.

A year already?? Damn, what a classic. https://t.co/dvjrkjq3dE — Christian (@theChristianJH) September 3, 2022

If he would've removed: Way 2 Sexy — seems more like a Future song

Fountains

Get Along Better

IMY 2

Fucking Fans This would be a top 5 Drake album. Best songs: Champagne Poetry

The Remorse

Pipe Down

Race My Mind

N 2 Deep https://t.co/302fWS97GC — Latrell Phillips – @TrizzeTrell (@TrizzeTrell23) September 3, 2022

All them recent joints been trash and y’all had made an excuse for every one lol https://t.co/bgBbRuivSI — MILES (@CoachingJFL) September 3, 2022

This was one of drakes worst projects https://t.co/8rCWb8eirV — jeezy (@Itaintjeezy) September 3, 2022

Album is fucking MID. https://t.co/bo5Cdx7C6G — MY MANZ AND THEM (@Trill__Parcells) September 3, 2022

1. Take Care

2. Nothing Was The Same

3. So Far Gone

4. If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

5. More Life

6. Views

7. Thank Me Later

8. Dark Lane Demo Tapes

9. Certified Lover Boy

10. Honestly, Nevermind

11. Scorpion https://t.co/KJLwsVKbV1 — JT (@JTriplett0825) September 3, 2022

Certified Love Boy was released in the wee hours of the morning on September 3, 2021. The 21-song LP features Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Giveon, Yebba, and a surprise feature in Kid Cudi, who previously had tension with Drake. As Drake and Kanye West’s relationship was still non-existent, and Ye and Cudi were in the midst of their own tension, many perceived Cudi’s inclusion on the album to be a petty shot at Kanye West.

Check out fan reactions to Certified Lover Boy‘s one-year anniversary above.