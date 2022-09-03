Fans React To Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Anniversary [Photos]

  1. Home
Fans React To Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Anniversary

September 03, 2022 8:22 PM PST

Time flys when you are having fun.

via: Uproxx

A year ago on Saturday (September 3), Drake released his highly-anticipated sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. As per usual with the “Six God,” people were very split on the album upon release. As its one-year anniversary is celebrated by some, the album is still being highly critiqued by many others.

Commentary on the album on its anniversary ranges from “it’s a classic” to “it is trash,” par for the course when it comes to Twitter discourse. Some fans are using this opportunity to discuss what songs from the album rank among the Views rapper’s all-time records, and which songs they would remove from the tracklist to make it better. The anniversary has even inspired fans to provide their updated rankings of Drake’s discography overall.

Certified Love Boy was released in the wee hours of the morning on September 3, 2021. The 21-song LP features Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Giveon, Yebba, and a surprise feature in Kid Cudi, who previously had tension with Drake. As Drake and Kanye West’s relationship was still non-existent, and Ye and Cudi were in the midst of their own tension, many perceived Cudi’s inclusion on the album to be a petty shot at Kanye West.

Check out fan reactions to Certified Lover Boy‘s one-year anniversary above.

