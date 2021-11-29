Family Of The 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Rejected Travis Scott’s Offer To Cover Funeral Costs

Travis Scott’s offer to cover the funeral expenses for nine-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim to die at Astroworld, was rebuffed by the boy’s family in a new heartbreaking letter.

via: Uproxx

The tragedy that was this year’s Astroworld festival left a number of attendees dead, and the youngest of which is a nine-year-old boy. Though Travis Scott has been deeply apologetic about his deadly event, and even offered to help cover funeral costs for those who lost loved ones at the festival, some families of victims aren’t interested in his money.

The lawsuits against Travis and the festival organizers are still coming in, though, including one filed by Treston Blount, the father of Ezra Blount, the nine-year-old who was trampled to death during the festival. Ezra was laid to rest last without any help from Scott, though Scott’s lawyers said the rapper’s offer to cover expenses would have no impact on the lawsuit.

“Your client’s offer is declined,” Blount family attorney Bob Hilliard said in a response obtained by Rolling Stone. “I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy. There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of what this painful process will be — and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that.”

Ezra was on his dad Treston’s shoulders during the festival, until the two were trapped in a crowd surge and Treston passed out. Ezra was later found in a coma at a nearby hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.