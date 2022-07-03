Fake Drake Banned From Instagram for Impersonating Toronto Rapper

Internet famous Drake lookalike, Izzy Drake — also known as Fake Drake — has been banned from Instagram for impersonating the rapper.

DJ Akademiks took to Instagram on Saturday to break the news, posting a picture of Izzy Drake and Drizzy alongside a caption that read, “Naaa… don’t tell me even Instagram was sick of it.”

The news arrives just a few days after Izzy Drake challenged the Honestly, Nevermind artist to a $1 million celebrity boxing match.

Per TMZ, Izzy directly asked the real Drake to duke it out, saying in a video that he’ll drop the impersonation if he loses the match.

“It’s your boy Izzy Drake, OVO tings, you already know we outside. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing,” he said in the video in which he challenges Drizzy. “August 27th, I’m calling Drake out for a friendly boxing match. If I win, you gotta sign me to OVO you gotta give me a million dollars. If you win, I’ll change my name. It’s an OVO ting, you already know.”

He made similar comments in a recent appearance on the We in Miami podcast, as seen below. “I’ll change my name from Izzy Drake to just Izzy, you know,” he said. “I’m just trying to feed my family.”

Izzy’s career as Drake’s doppelgänger jump-started in October 2021 when he was seen at Club LIV in Miami wearing an OVO tracksuit. Justin LaBoy and Tory Lanez posted Izzy to their Instagram Stories that night, with Lanez sharing a video of Izzy with Lil Wayne. DJ Akademiks also shared videos, and Izzy took off from there.

“Every time I go out, I get swarmed by people,” Izzy told Complex in May. “People be like, ‘Yo, can I get a video? Can I get a photo?’ It got to be really crazy. In Miami especially, I have to walk around with security.”

Who made this ‘Fake Drake’ a thing, anyway? He’s just a man doing Drake drag.