Exclusive: 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Is Desperately Seeking Housewives, Season 14 Casting Is in Shambles

Production on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 14 is underway and we have some exclusive tidbits on the chaotic casting process that’s currently underway.

Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that production “has no idea who they want to round out the cast and why.”

Let’s start with Porsha Williams. Porsha’s currently filming her 8-episode spinoff showcasing her family, her life, and her new relationship with Simon Guobadia. As for her future on RHOA, we hear she’s ‘seriously considering’ not returning for season 14. The network loves Porsha and wants her to stay, but Porsha reportedly doesn’t want to deal with the negativity surrounding her soon-to-be husband. Her concern is that producers and/or the other ladies will bring other women to the show that Simon has allegedly been involved with.

It’s a safer bet for Porsha to stick with her own show and ‘Bravo’s Chat Room.’

Cynthia Bailey is more than likely not returning as a ‘housewife.’ Her story is complete and she’s holding on to a hefty salary.

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are both set to return.

As widely-rumored, Sheree Whitfield is likely coming back as a ‘housewife,’ but at ‘starter housewife’ salary. Sheree’s return will likely come at the cost of Cynthia Bailey. From a production standpoint, the show can easily afford both Marlo Hampton and Sheree Whitfield as full-time housewives and give viewers the familiar faces they love for the cost of Cynthia’s salary alone.

Marlo Hampton is seriously in the running to become a peach-holder for the first time. She resonates well with viewers and she has more of a personal life to showcase now that she’s raising her nephews.

Drew Sidora is not likely to return to ‘RHOA,’ but she has been taping with Porsha for Porsha’s spinoff. The network had high hopes for her last season, but she didn’t quite rise up to the occasion.

LeToya Ali is not coming back. With Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore, production doesn’t need any more ‘bone collectors.’

We’re told that for season 14, production wants a total of 7 housewives. Kandi, Kenya, Porsha, Sheree and Marlo would make five — if they all sign on. Production is aggressively interviewing new prospects in hopes of filling all seven slots. They’re specifically looking for ladies with husbands and/or significant others.

Ideally, production would have about 5 new housewives if they had their way, but apparently there are slim pickings down there in Atlanta. If you’ve wondered why certain ladies seem to ‘last’ longer than others, it’s because it’s difficult to find quality candidates to replace them.

And no, NeNe Leakes is not coming back in any way, shape, or form.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear of any major casting decisions!