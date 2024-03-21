Exclusive: Ashley Darby Says She’s Putting Deborah on ‘Pause’ in ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Sneak Peek [Video] | lovebscott.com

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 8 finale airs this Sunday night on Bravo and we here at lovebscott.com have an exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Karen Huger, Charisse Jackson, and Ashely Darby arrive at Mia Thorton’s ‘Icons’ photo shoot reveal party.

It’s the first time the women have seen each other since THAT fight — and Ashley gives an update on her friendship with Deborah.

Take a look:

Elsewhere in the episode, Charrisse confronts Candiace about her involvement in the fight and news of Mia & Gordon’s separation rocks the group.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 8 finale airs Sunday at 8pm on Bravo.