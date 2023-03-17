‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Goes On A Drug-Filled Trip Across Asia In The ‘Joy Ride’ Trailer [Video]

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Adele Lim’s “Joy Ride,” a comedy feature starring Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu.

via: Uproxx

In Joy Ride, four friends, played by Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu, go on a trip to Asia to find one of their birth mothers. Along the way, there’s drug shenanigans (including a condom filled with cocaine), buff hunks, and they pose as K-pop stars to bypass airport security after their passports get stolen. When their identity is tested, they perform “WAP.” Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the Academy Award over Hsu, could never (because she’s probably sleeping).

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Joy Ride opens in theaters on July 7.