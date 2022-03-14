Everybody (But Especially Principal Ava) Is Understandably Thrilled About ‘Abbott Elementary’ Getting A Second Season [Photos]

Class will be in session next year: ABC has renewed the freshman comedy Abbott Elementary for Season 2, the network announced Monday.

via: Uproxx

The breakout sitcom has reportedly been putting up Modern Family numbers, which was apparently enough for ABC to sign a permission slip for another season of the series from creator Quinta Brunson. Inspired by Brunson’s sixth grade teacher, the hit show centers on a Philadelphia-based elementary school and its band of faculty and staff who keep the whole thing running despite budget cuts and demanding parents. All of this is done under the watchful and hilarious eye of breakout character Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) who had the honor of announcing the second season in a “From the desk of” letter that’s blowing up on Twitter.

Faculty and Students (aka My Fans) –

The camera crew I hared to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star. I mean, are we surprised? No we’re not :) With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right — Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.

Despite my being a natural in front of the camera, these things don’t come for free, and my staff is having trouble seeing all o f my unleashed potential! Something about needing supplies? Anywho, I could use your help getting them (Janine) off my back. If you’re interested in supporting them and our community of young mind shapers, please visit DonorsChoose.org.

I also welcome spa credits and gift cards over $100 on the heels of this thrilling announcement. I also have all major money transer apps if you wanna go that route.

Love, Light, and all of that stuff,

Principal Ava Coleman

While the letter is tongue-in-cheek, the donation link is not. You can visit DonorsChoose.org to help support classroom projects across the country.

The Season 2 announcement via a message for Principal Ava went over huge on social media where Abbott Elementary fans were freaking pumped about the news.

this is honestly a genius way to announce a second season https://t.co/4UmX0HCBQe — Malcolm Y (@malcshake) March 14, 2022

What a beautiful, funny, fully thought out way to make this announcement. Gahdamn I love this show and everyone involved https://t.co/MupRLBJBZp — les (@_LesMiserab) March 14, 2022

The only surprise part here is that it wasn’t a two season renew. Congrats to them. Also this letter is perfect 10/10 no notes. #AbbottElementary https://t.co/R4NU5xCR5O — JerIsaac (@JerIsaac) March 14, 2022

society just healed a little https://t.co/1baIkam79L — shadon (@pvrekhs) March 14, 2022

Let me get my coins together????????! https://t.co/QWHjGqMi81 — LaShawn Vasser (@MsLaShawnVasser) March 14, 2022

Abbott Elementary returns with new episodes March 22 on ABC.