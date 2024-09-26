Every Celebrity Who Has Spoken Out About Diddy & His Wild Parties [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

Following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest on September 16, various celebrities have voiced their opinions regarding him and his notorious, extravagant parties. Meanwhile, previously recorded interviews featuring other stars discussing Diddy have resurfaced and are gaining traction again across social media.

Celebrities have been sharing their stories about Sean “Diddy” Combs following his recent arrest, from their alleged experiences at this all-infamous parties — some known as “freak offs” — to working with the music mogul.

Advertisement

Everyone from Lance Bass to Kendra Wilkinson and Rosie O’Donnell are detailing their run-ins with Diddy as he dominates the headlines, while older interviews with stars including Khloe Kardashian and Ashton Kutcher are also going viral all over again due to comments they made at the time about their interactions rapper.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, per TMZ.

His arrest was sparked in large part by his ex, Cassie Ventura, who spoke out nearly a year ago, accusing the Bad Boy rapper of sexual and physical violence against her. After filing a lawsuit against Diddy — which was settled soon after — CNN released video footage, which saw Diddy physically assaulting the singer-model in the hallway of Los Angeles-area hotel in 2016.

Advertisement

The 54-year-old, who entered a not guilty plea Tuesday, was denied bail a second time on Wednesday, September 18 after a federal judge in Manhattan remanded him to await trial at a jail in Brooklyn. If convicted, Diddy faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life behind bars.

Read on to find out with celebs have said about the embattled Bad Boy rapper and his wild parties amid the shocking allegations.

Lance Bass

Advertisement

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bass admitted that he “never liked” Diddy, claiming he once “overheard” the music mogul tell his then-bandmate Justin Timberlake to “drop” *NSYNC and “go solo.”

“I never had time to go to a Diddy party. I forgot he had opened up on our last tour until all this came about. It’s kind of horrible,” Lance said of the allegations and charges against Diddy, who was the opening act for *NSYNC during their Celebrity Tour back in 2002.

Advertisement

“I never kind of liked him,” he continued. “The very last show [on the tour] … in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin and being like, ‘You need to drop these f-ers. You need to go solo. You need to drop [them].'”

“I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore, Diddy,'” Lance said to a shocked Andy Cohen. “At my own show? What the hell!”

Kendra Wilkinson

Advertisement

Wilkinson was a guest on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, where she was asked about her time at the Playboy mansion, as well as her experience attending some of Diddy’s parties.

“I remember just going to like one or two, but again, like, I had a great time in my youth,” Wilkinson said, referring to parties held by Diddy. “I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion. So, I’m not saying that something bad didn’t happen. I’m saying that, you know, nothing bad ever happened to me.”

Advertisement

Despite being pressed by the Australian radio hosts, Wilkinson, who once dated Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner, who was 60 years her senior, said she never saw anything out of the ordinary that she wouldn’t normally see at a Playboy party.

“Look, you’re going to the Playboy Mansion. You know, there’s girls topless in the grotto. Don’t we already know that?” the Girls Next Door alum added.

In a nearly 10-minute-long TikTok video, the TV personality shared her thoughts on Diddy after he was indicted, comparing the rapper to convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein. O’Donnell said Diddy was her former neighbor and recalled their first and only alleged encounter.

Advertisement

Rosie O’Donnell

“Although I only met him once, he did invite me to his New Year’s Eve party, which I believe everybody was wearing white, but we didn’t know. We had on, like, sweatpants, me and my family and my kids,” she began, claiming that she and her family weren’t allowed into the party.

Advertisement

“They didn’t let us in,” she continued. “The doormen were, like, looking at us. I’m like, ‘No, no. He invited me yesterday. I live right there. My daughter saw him in the street and we talked’ … No, we couldn’t come in.”

The comedian said that Diddy called her the next day to apologize.

“He called, and he felt so bad that he rented out the Regal Cinema for me and my family to see any movie we want, the entire day, in any theater, whenever we wanted, which was so unbelievably over the top and extraordinary,” O’Donnell said. “I never spoke to him before or after that.”

Advertisement

“I’m just kind of in shock,” she continued. “I know that there’s perhaps a naïveté to me in some way. But I think, how could a person live knowing that they had done that and then be a public person and continue to do it? Didn’t he feel, like, the footsteps of the law behind him at all times?”

“Or do you just get to be so big — like Harvey Weinstein did — that he thought, ‘Well I control Hollywood. I control the Oscars. I can sleep with any actress I want, whether they want to or not.'”

“How can you not consider yourself a rapist if you’re doing or participating in or filming or watching the rape?” she asked. “I don’t understand it. I really don’t.”

Advertisement

“It’s very disturbing. And then you start to think, how many people really knew that?” she continued, adding that the allegations and charges are “very upsetting.”

“Sex trafficking? That’s serious, man. And then they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil. I’m gonna be thinking about that the rest of my life,” she said, referencing the items seized during the raids in Diddy’s Beverly Hills and Miami homes, which included narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. “It’s very unnerving and very disturbing.”

Damon Dash

Advertisement

Damon Dash took to Instagram Live to address resurfaced images of him with Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez at an event hosted by the disgraced rapper following Diddy’s arrest.

“I didn’t go to those parties,” the 53-year-old said. “I went to one in the Hamptons about 20 years ago with Aaliyah and that’s about it. But a lot of people were at those, you know what I mean?”

Advertisement

Dash dated Aaliyah from 2000 until her death in 2001.

“Ain’t s–t happen in the Hamptons. That’s the day I met [Aaliyah],” he said later in the video. “We hung out there and then we left and that’s what happened. That was 20 years ago, that was not in L.A. or Miami. I know they’re gonna play games with those pictures. It’s all good, I don’t really care.”

Dash went on to call the situation Diddy is in “shocking.”

Advertisement

“People will sit there and watch people do things that could be immoral, but until they get caught, no one says anything,” he said. “Whether it’s illegal or immoral for me I just break out, I don’t wait for people to get busted. I don’t wait for someone else to say that they’re doing something wrong.”

“If something is against my moral fabric, then I’m moving on,” he said.

Ashton Kutcher

Advertisement

Ashton Kutcher worked with Diddy in the early 2000s during his time on MTV.

During a 2019 appearance on Hot Ones, he explained that their “really bizarre” relationship started when Combs told the former Punk’d host that he was forbidden from pranking him.

Advertisement

When asked for his “favorite Diddy party story,” Kutcher shied away from answering. “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” the That ’70s Show alum quipped before a long pause.

“Can’t tell that one, either,” he said with a laugh. “I’m actually cycling through them. … Diddy party stories, man — that was some weird memory lane thing.”

Detailing their relationship during an appearance on The Late Late Show a year prior, Kutcher said he grew close to Diddy before meeting his now-wife, Mila Kunis.

Advertisement

“We were spending a lot of time together,” Kutcher, seated next to Diddy, told host James Corden. “If you are a single man, there is probably no greater human being in the world to hangout with. By the way, this was 20 years ago. So we were having a lot of fun together.”

6. Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian revealed she attended Diddy's infamous 'Butt-Naked' party. Justin Bieber was also at this party. The wild event, reportedly held in 2014, saw Khloé catching a 5:30 a.m. flight, only to find half the guests completely butt naked. This sounds very much like the… pic.twitter.com/wkwiaPpTxI — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 22, 2024

Advertisement

Khloé Kardashian hinted at the nudity at Diddy’s parties during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2014.

In the clip, Khloé, told sister Kourtney Kardashian that she spent the weekend with “a bunch of [her] friends” — including Diddy, Quincy Combs, Justin Bieber and French Montana — the latter of whom she was dating at the time.

Khloé shared more details about the wild weekend with her older sister and longtime friend, Khadijah Haqq, who also attended the party.

Advertisement

“I haven’t been to bed yet. I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m.,” Khloé shared. “Well, this party, I think half the people were butt-naked.”

However, when Kourtney asked Haqq for more details about the party, Khloé told her to “stop talking.”

Jenny Mollen

Advertisement

A week after Diddy’s arrest, Jenny Mollen took to social media to reveal that she was invited to one of the music mogul’s “freak offs” when she was just 19.

“I was in San Diego and this guy came over and he’s like ‘My boss wants to meet you,'” Mollen recalled on her Instagram, noting that she was “not giving sex vibes” in jeans and a T-shirt.

Advertisement

Mollen eventually went over to meet Combs, who she joked had “the littlest hands [she has] ever felt.”

The actress claimed Combs invited her up to his room for a party, but she ultimately declined.

“Guys, would I have been in a freak-off?” she asked her followers, before bursting out laughing. “Would I have been captured in his room […] and would there be footage of me to this day in sort of a crazy exploitative freak off?”

Advertisement

Ice Cube

Ice Cube made clear to fans that he had no affiliation with Diddy during a September 22 concert in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

“Almost 40 years rocking the mic and I’m gonna tell you right now. Me and W.C. ain’t never been to a Diddy party,” the “It Was a Good Day” rapper told the crowd in a video captured via TikTok.

As the crowd cheered, he added, “You ain’t gotta worry about us on those mother f–king tapes.”

Ellen DeGeneres

Advertisement

While Ellen DeGeneres interviewed Diddy on her daytime talk show a handful of times over the years, in 2018, she revealed that the pair also partied together from time to time.

After arriving late to a taping of her eponymous show, the comedian asked if the rapper was also going to be tardy to an upcoming party she was throwing.

Advertisement

“Yes, I am — no,” the Diddy admitted. “You know I have to arrive fashionably late.”

However, DeGeneres begged Diddy not to get there “too late” adding, “‘Cause, you know, once you get there the party really starts.”

“I got you. I promise you I’m not gonna let you down on this big one, for real,” Diddy told DeGeneres.

Advertisement

Usher

Usher, who lived with his then-mentor in New York in the ’90s when he was just a teen, spoke to Rolling Stone in 2004 about what he experienced during his time living with Diddy, telling the outlet, there “was always girls around.”

Advertisement

“You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen,” he shared at the time.

Reflecting on his experience over a decade later, Usher admitted during an interview with Howard Stern that there were “very curious” things happening at Diddy’s home.

“I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it. I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at,” the “My Boo” singer recalled. “I had curiosity of my own. I just didn’t understand it. It was pretty wild. It was crazy.”

Advertisement

When asked if he would ever let his kids stay with Diddy, Usher replied, “Hell, no!”

50 Cent

Advertisement

50 Cent has been making jabs at Diddy for years, so when news of his arrest hit, it was no surprise that the “In Da Club” rapper had something to say.

“I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s–t like that,” 50 Cent told the Hollywood Reporter in July 2024. “I’ve been staying out of that s–t for years. It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.”

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said he met Diddy in 2001, and started getting bad vibes from the producer not long after, after he “asked to take [him] shopping.”

Advertisement

“I thought that was the weirdest s–t in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman,” he explained. “And I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m not f–king with this weird energy or weird s–t.'”

50 Cent has since made several cracks about the ongoing case, including comments about the copious amounts of baby oil found at Diddy’s home, an alluded to a documentary he has in the works about the sexual assault allegations.

Ray J

Advertisement

Ray J, who once called Diddy a mentor and friend, told Chris Cuomo early this month that he was in “shock” over the music moguls’ arrest.

“We’ve never seen the stuff thats being said and the stuff that people are finding out,” he told the former CNN anchor. “I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed.”

Advertisement

The “Sexy Can I” singer, who attended several of Combs’ parties over the years, explained that he always “looked up to” Diddy, calling the situation “super unfortunate.”

“But it’s important to learn a lesson right now,” he continued, “and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

Russell Brand

Advertisement

While recalling working together on their 2010 movie, Get Him go the Greek, Russell Brand claimed Diddy took him on an “enforced holiday.”

“Diddy is new to me, right?” Brand said in a resurfaced interview with BlackTree TV from May 2010. “He looked after me, he took me on an enforced holiday to Vegas.”

Advertisement

The British actor continued, “He’s a very intense man because — I think he comes from nothing, and now he’s very, very powerful. People that do stuff like that, they’re intense.”

“Now, I like him, he’s very influential,” Brand explained, adding that Combs is difficult to say no to.

“Say that you don’t want to do something and Diddy does want you to do it, it’s really hard to not do that thing … you still do it because you think, ‘Ahh, don’t upset him.’ He’s an influential person,” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star added.

Advertisement

Brand also said that he worried about the pressure of being “very friendly” with Diddy.

“He may ask you for loads of favors and you can’t say no to him. That’s my worry … pressure,” he added. “I don’t want to be nobody’s bitch, I work too hard in life, not even Diddy’s bitch.”

Katt Williams

Advertisement

Katt Williams eerily predicted Diddy’s downfall during an appearance on Club Shay Shay podcast in January — two months after the Cassie levied her bombshell lawsuit against the rapper.

“All of these big-d–k deviants is all catching hell in 2024,” Williams said. “It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if it’s Diddy or whoever you is, [pastor] T.D. Jakes, any of them.”

Advertisement

Williams also claimed he was invited to several of Diddy’s infamous parties over the years but always declined.

He repeated, “You got to tell him no! I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you, that’s why I can say them so freely.”

LeBron James

Advertisement

In a resurfaced Instagram Live video between LeBron James and Diddy, the Los Angeles Lakers star boasted about the rapper’s legendary parties.

“Hey, everybody know, ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” James told Combs in the resurfaced video, which was filmed four years before the embattled mogul’s arrest.

“Yeah that’s what’s up!” Diddy replied with a smile.

Advertisement

Pink

After Diddy’s arrest, rumors began circulating on social media that Pink had wiped her X (formerly) account to remove any incriminating data that could be linked to the rapper’s ongoing legal troubles.

Advertisement

The “So What” singer took to her Instagram and Facebook accounts Thursday to to dispel the speculation that she recently deleted her tweets.

“I don’t know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!!” she wrote. “There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned.”

To further her claim, the pop star posted a screenshot of her final tweet on her X account before she pressed the delete button. “This account will self destruct in two minutes,” she wrote on Feb. 6. “Do it!!!!!!”

Advertisement

via: TooFab