Even Kanye West Knows It’ll Take An Act Of God To Bring His Family Back Together [Photo]

In a post on Instagram, Kanye West shared a photo collage of his and Kim K’s children—also featuring Kardashian—and used his caption to plead for their family to be reunited.

via: Uproxx

Even though Kanye West has spent the past week (it’s only Wednesday, people) acting out against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the volatile producer/fashion mogul apparently still wants to reconcile with her — even if he also seems to realize that to do so would take an act of God. Kanye posted to Instagram yet again today, this time crafting a grid of photos from Kim’s new Vogue cover story, writing in the caption: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

Kanye certainly hasn’t been helping the supreme deity on that count. Early this week, he lashed out at Kim over managing a TikTok account for their daughter North against his wishes, and after she rightfully called him out for repeatedly making their private problems public, he doubled down, posting even more accusations that claimed she tried to bar him from spending time with their kids, forced him to take a drug test, and even put out a hit on him as if the Kardashians were a mob family rather than reality TV stars.

Meanwhile, in the Vogue cover story, Kardashian herself cast even more doubt over the potential for reconciliation, saying, “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

She also not-so-subtly calls out Kanye’s passive-aggressive behavior. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she said. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Despite Kanye’s wishes to “bring our family back together,” he’s currently in a relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Kim, meanwhile, is dating Saturday Night Live cast member and comedian Pete Davidson, who recently referred to her as his girlfriend for the first time.