Evelyn Braxton Says Daughter Traci Braxton "Maintained God's Peace" As She Fought Cancer [Photo]

While undergoing a series of treatments during her private battle with esophageal cancer, Traci Braxton held on to the same faith many watched the family display on reality television.

via: BET

Evelyn Braxton, mother of Traci Braxton, is responding to the news about the untimely passing of her daughter, who died from cancer on Saturday (Mar. 12).

Heading to her Instagram account on Monday (Mar. 14) she shared a heartfelt post alongside a collage of photos of her late daughter.

“My dear sweet wonderful, incredible daughter, we slept in the same bed before she became so terminally ill all night talking while sharing so many secrets,” she began her IG caption, noting that Traci “held on to her determination that she could be an example for someone else” potentially suffering from the same disease.

“We prayed every day, we repeated Psalms 23 & Anointed our heads With oil. Traci maintained Gods Peace, she never complained she just knew she was going to get through this didn’t matter how it looked,” the captioned continued.

Adding, “Thank you Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy. It will always be a empty place in my heart that will never be fulfilled. Although she came through me but she comes from God. yes we will miss her because we love her. Lord, Thank you, you loan to us such a beautiful treasure in vessel that will never be forgotten.. NO I won’t complain!

Look at God Forever in my heart!”

Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, broke the news of her passing to TMZ, saying: “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

She appeared on the family’s reality show Braxton Family Values and is best known as an actress for her role on Sinners Wanted.

Traci is also a sister to Tamar, Towanda, and Trina Braxton, along with Toni and their only brother Michael.

Aside from Surratt, Traci is survived by their only child, 26-year old Kevin Surratt Jr.

See Evelyn Braxton’s full tribute below.