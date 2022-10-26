Erika Jayne Seemingly Confirms Confronting Kathy Hilton Over Alleged Homophobic Slur

Erika Jayne is standing by claims that Kathy Hilton hurled a gay slur while the group was in Aspen.

via Page Six:

“I was there. It happened. What the ‘audience’ chooses to believe is beyond my control,” the reality star, 51, alleged in a statement shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen.”

The social media upload came one day after TMZ reported that Jayne confronted her co-star about the insult during part three of the Bravo show’s reunion, which airs Wednesday night.

Rumors swirled in March that Hilton, 63, allegedly called Stracke’s employee Joshua Roberts a gay slur off camera while filming season 12 of “RHOBH” two months prior.

While the alleged exchange was not captured on film in January, Hilton was caught pleading with her husband, Rick Hilton, to help her escape the Colorado town amid drama with the group.

“Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!” the socialite commented on one of Rick’s Instagram posts at the time.

Kathy has yet to address the rumors, with Stracke, 51, denying that the incident ever took place.

The reality star shot down the hearsay in March, responding “no” when a fan on Instagram asked, “Did Kathy Hilton really use a slur when talking about your assistant?”

As for Roberts, he called Stracke and Hilton “two of the most wonderful people” amid the drama.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six two months later, Stracke doubled down.

“When I saw that about Josh, that’s going to make me not happy because untruths need to be squashed,” the businesswoman told us in May. “And no one ever said that.”

She clarified at the time that “Josh was not even in Aspen,” calling the rumors “ridiculous.”

We’re not sure how Sutton’s assistant got dragged into this — because we heard the alleged slur was hurled at someone working at the Caribou Club from the very beginning.