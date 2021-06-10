Erica Mena Responds To Blowback After Safaree Asks Courts To Let Him Be There For Child's Birth [Photo]

Looks like there’s more drama brewing between the Samuels. Erica Mena is asking for peace after Safaree, who wants to be present for the birth of the new baby went to court to make it happen.

via: The Blast

Erica Mena is asking the public to let her “be pregnant and get through this time in peace.”

The expecting soon-to-be ex-wife of Safaree responded to haters on Thursday, June 10, after she was “dragged” for not allowing the father of her baby to be there for the birth. The public seemingly started criticizing her after TMZ reported that Safaree filed court document to force Erica to allow him to be there for their child’s arrival in July.

Mena shared an image of an eye and a pair of praying hands to express the emotions of the following message.

“Here I go getting dragged in the media and none of y’all even know the real story,” she wrote on IG. “Let me be pregnant and get through this time in peace.”

Erica immediately received support from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams (she recently dealt with haters upset about her engagement to Simon Guobadia). “Protect your peace and baby,” she quickly commented. “F–k them !!! Post your stuff and don’t read the comments !! Works like a charm!!”

The couple, who have been married for less than two years, is going through a nasty divorce, and she is already fighting for primary custody. Safaree has already taken steps to challenge her. He was there for the birth of their first child, Safire, and claims that his presence at the birth is in the child’s best interest so he can start bonding with the baby immediately.

