'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Ordered to Do Jail Time in Domestic Violence Plea Deal

Bryshere Gray has reportedly entered a guilty plea in his domestic violence case.

As part of his plea agreement, the former ‘Empire’ actor is headed to jail.

via Complex:

TMZ said Monday morning that Gray had pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault. He’s also been sentenced to spend 10 days in a county jail, in addition to being required to participate in a probation program for three years. Additionally, Gray is said to have been ordered to pay restitution and enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program. Other related charges, according to court records viewed by Complex, were dismissed.

In July of last year, a regional ABC outlet reported that Gray had been arrested in Goodyear, Arizona in connection with a domestic violence incident. Police said at the time that they had first responded to a Circle K convenience store in the area around 10:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call alerting them to a woman who had been assaulted. The victim, later confirmed to have been Gray’s wife, had flagged down a citizen for help after she said she had been assaulted at home for “hours” by Gray.

Initially, Gray refused to exit his home when officers arrived. SWAT and Crisis Negotiations officials were then dispersed to the home, where Gray later surrendered to authorities early the following morning. He was then taken into custody and booked on domestic violence charges.

10 days? That’s it?