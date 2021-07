Emotional Trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s Final Marvel Role Drops [Video]

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ What If…? dropped on Thursday and hit some fans harder than they were expecting.

via: New York Post

Disney+ dropped the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ animated series, “What If…?” on Thursday, and the two-minute clip is surprisingly emotional in multiple ways. Not only does it explore a “multiverse of unlimited possibilities,” but it features the late Chadwick Boseman voicing his final Marvel Cinematic Universe role.

Boseman, who lost a four-year battle with colon cancer in August, recorded his lines for the animated show, “What If…?” shortly before passing away, Uproxx reported. He was 43.

The focus of the alternative world-themed series is the substitute possibilities for Marvel Universe characters and plot lines.

In the new original series, set to begin streaming on August 11, Boseman voices an alternate reality version of his “Black Panther” character Prince T’Challa of Wakanda. In “What If…?” Marvel’s Yondu character takes T’Challa and makes him Star-Lord, instead of the character Peter Quill, as the storyline previously went.

The trailer also features “Black Panther” character Killmonger saving “Iron Man” Tony Stark from being hit by a missile among other twists to established Marvel stories.

The sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022, without the irreplaceable Boseman.

What If…? is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 11, with the first season consisting of 10 episodes.