Eminem’s NFT Collection Made Nearly $2 Million

Eminem has jumped on the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) bandwagon. His first collection of ‘Shady Con’ has been reported made $1.78million.

via: Uproxx

According to CryptoBriefing, the collection raised “just short of $1.8 million” on Nifty Gateway on Sunday.

Eminem is arguably the biggest artist to enter the game to date. NFTs — or “non-fungible tokens” — are like a digital certificate of authenticity for a piece of art, keeping a sort of chain of custody within the code that is associated with the item, which may have a physical component. If that seems like a confusing explanation, Saturday Night Live actually repurposed an Eminem song to try to explain NFTs, with Pete Davidson and Jack Harlow employing the beat from “Without Me” to break down how the newfangled wealth laundering devices work. Eminem seemed bemused, but quickly announced his collection, which turned out to be a wise decision for the rap icon.

The Weeknd reportedly made $2.29million for his collection which included an unreleased song and visual art last month. Make your money while you can before this CryptoBubble bust.