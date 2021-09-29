Eminem Surprised The First Ten Customers At His Newly-Opened Restaurant By Personally Serving Them [Photos + Video]

Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant opened up with a bang.

via: Uproxx

Today was the grand opening of Eminem’s new restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti. The eatery is, of course, inspired by a popular line from the rapper’s Oscar-winning track “Lose Yourself.” “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy,” he raps on the track. “There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” He turned the line into a promotional event for his 2017 album, Revival, and launched a pop-up dedicated to Detroit hospital workers last year. With Mom’s Spaghetti now open for business, the rapper made a special appearance there to ring in opening day.

The first ten people that showed up at Mom’s Spaghetti were greeted by Eminem himself, who was manning the order window of the restaurant, which is located on Woodward Avenue according to the Detroit Free Press. He handed out meals, placed orders, and took selfies with those who wanted to capture the moment. Eminem and his crew eventually departed the restaurant in pair of SUVs that were momentarily chased by a large group of fans.

This comes as Eminem is preparing to deliver new music. He’s reportedly set to release an untitled song that features Mozzy, Polo G, and Skylar Grey on Friday, October 1. The single is also slated to appear on the soundtrack for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, which also arrives on Friday.

To learn more about Mom’s Spaghetti, visit the restaurant’s official website or call (313) 888-8388.

Cruising Detroit…

Eminem is having the grand opening of his “Mom’s Spaghetti” restaurant in downtown Detroit.

The lines are loooonnnngggggg…. This is Detroit…

This is who we are…#Detroit #DetroitStrong #Eminem pic.twitter.com/YhYpBrBvT6 — Jazz the Professor (@LikeButta3) September 30, 2021

@Eminem serving spaghetti during the grand opening of Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit ? pic.twitter.com/uY6C3IyA2U — Nasty_CSA (@mev_promotions) September 30, 2021