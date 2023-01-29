Eddie Murphy Threw Some Shade At ‘Puss In Boots’ While Saying He’d Love To Return As Donkey [Video]

Eddie Murphy is ready to bring Donkey back to life and talks about a potential Shrek 5 as well as hopes for a spinoff.

via: Uproxx

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Shrek and maybe more importantly Eddie Murphy’s Donkey. The last time we heard from the little guy was in 2012’s direct-to-video compilation Shrek’s Thrilling Tales. But the franchise is still kicking. The spinoff sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is still the second highest grossing movie in America, behind only the money-gobbling Avatar 2. Indeed, its success appears to have made Murphy a little jealous.

In a new interview with Etalk (as caught by Deadline), Murphy was asked if he’d be up for returning to one of his most beloved roles.

“I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy said. Then he threw some shade. “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.’ I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

Granted, he said he loved Antonio Banderas’ feline hero, whose incarnation originated in Shrek 2. Besides, it’s not that controversial to say Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots, who’s simply not as prone to wisecracks as his donkey colleague. So bring back Donkey. He’d fit right in with the current trend for donkeys, including The Banshees of Inisherin, Triangle of Sadness, and the Oscar-nominated, Obama-approved EO.