Eddie Murphy Nailed Down A Three-Picture Deal With Amazon Following The Success Of ‘Coming 2 America’

Amazon Studios has closed a three-picture first-look film deal with Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Eddie Murphy.

via: Uproxx

Following the success of Coming 2 America, which made its streaming debut back in March, Eddie Murphy has signed a three-picture, first-look with Amazon Studios who were eager to lock down the Academy Winning star. According to Amazon’s internal metrics, Coming 2 America was “the #1 streamed movie of the weekend, with the #1 opening weekend of any other streaming movie in 2021 to date.” As part of the deal, Murphy will star in three films for the streaming service as well as develop other projects with the potential to star.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios said in a press release to media outlets. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”

What’s interesting about the Amazon deal is that Murphy is still very active over at Netflix. The actor recently signed on to a new comedy with Jonah Hill who co-wrote the film with Coming 2 America writer Kenya Barris. Murphy is also set to star in Beverly Cops Hill 4, which will also debut on Netflix.

In short, Eddie Murphy is having one hell of a hot streak, but his rapidly jam-packed schedule has already suffered one casualty. The actor was set to appear in the Twins sequel, Triplets, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. However, director Ivan Reitman couldn’t find a suitable time slot in Murphy’s schedule, so the role was offered to Tracy Morgan, who coincidentally also starred in Coming 2 America.

