Eazy-E’s Daughter Requests Super Bowl Halftime Show Tribute To Her Father [Video]

Eazy-E’s daughter is hoping her father gets a shout out during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. During a recent interview with TMZ, Ebie revealed her desire to see the late rapper get honored amid the forthcoming event.

However, according to the daughter of Eazy-E (real name Eric Lynn Wright), Ebie Wright, Dre’s headlining set, which will include appearances from Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige, would be incomplete without acknowledging her father, who made history alongside Dre as members of N.W.A.

Ebie spoke with TMZ regarding Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, requesting that the iconic producer at least give an “R.I.P. Eazy-E” shout-out to the late rap icon and mogul who co-founded Ruthless Records during the ’80s. She also shared her belief that her father would be involved in the Super Bowl Halftime Show in some capacity if he were still alive.

While Ebie understands that having five artists perform within a 20-minute time slot is already a tall task, she said that it would mean the world to her and her family to see her father be honored at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, just miles from where he and Dre grew up.

Earlier this year, Ebie executive produced The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E, a docuseries examining the murky circumstances surrounding her father’s untimely passing. The series, which premiered on Thursday, Aug. 12 on WE tv, consists of four hour-long episodes and includes never-before-seen footage and interviews.

Check out an extended clip from WE tv’s The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E below:

While it remains to be seen whether Eazy-E will get a shout out at the forthcoming halftime show, Dr. Dre issued a statement that expressed his eagerness to perform alongside some other superstars.