Eazy-E's Daughter Reacts to Kanye West and The Game's "Eazy" Song

Eazy-E’s daughter Ebie Wright stopped to talk with TMZ and share her thoughts about Kanye West and the Game’s sampling of her father.

via: Revolt

“I think it’s a great song,” Wright told TMZ during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 18). “I’m a huge Kanye fan. I love Game. It’s an incredible record and it was also produced by my buddy Hit-Boy, so shout out to all my guys.”

As reported by REVOLT, “Eazy” includes a diss line aimed at “SNL” comedian Pete Davidson. In the song, Kanye calls out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend by saying, “God saved me from that crash just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

While speaking with TMZ, Wright said her father would have approved of the antagonistic line.

“The fact that they sampled ‘Eazy-Duz-It’… My father literally represents revolutionizing everything, he also represents gangster rap,” she told the outlet. “What Kanye did and what he said on it, I mean, it don’t get no more gangster than that.”

“Kanye especially, he knows how to go viral,” she continued. “He’s also very expressive. I feel like he can’t do no wrong. I think Eazy taught him like Eazy taught me.”

Wright also said her late rap icon father would have made a great addition to the track.

“I absolutely think if my father was alive he would have totally loved to be a part of this record,” she said. “I mean, it’s incredible. You can’t pay no more homage than actually using a sample from one of his biggest songs.”

Kanye and Game made waves on Friday (Jan. 14) after releasing “Eazy,” their first collaboration in seven years. However, the rappers received backlash from PETA for the single’s graphic cover art, which portrays a photo of a skinned monkey.

Watch Wright’s full interview with TMZ as well as the song below.