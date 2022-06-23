Dua Lipa Sued (Again) for Posting Paparazzi Photos of Herself to Instagram

Dua Lipa is being sued for posting paparazzi photos of herself to Instagram for the second time in a year, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in California.

via: Uproxx

According to court documents filed in US District Court in California, New York-based photographer Robert Barbera claims Lipa committed copyright infringement by posting photos from July 2018 on her Instagram.

The complaint, written by attorney Craig Sanders, reads, “Without permission or authorization from Plaintiff, Defendant volitionally selected, copied, stored and displayed each of Plaintiff’s copyright protected Photographs. […] Upon information and belief, the Infringements increased traffic to the Account and, in turn, caused Defendant to realize an increase in the revenues generated via Defendant’s promotional events and the sale of Defendant’s musical works.”

Barbera alleges he discovered the photos on Lipa’s Instagram in June 2019, noting that he tried to resolve the matter with Lipa directly but “communication slowed and eventually stopped,” although the images were later removed from Instagram.

Barbera has a history of dealing with lawsuits of this sort, as in 2019, he sued both Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber over sharing his photos on social media.

Maybe Dua will get lucky again. Her previous lawsuit from The Integral Images against her was dismissed with prejudice – meaning the claim cannot be refiled – in October.