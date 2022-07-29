Dua Lipa Is ‘Shocked And Confused’ After An Attendee Set Off Unauthorized Fireworks At Her Show [Photo + Video]

Three Dua Lipa fans sustained minor injuries during her recent concert in Toronto.

via: Uproxx

A good way to show an artist you love them is to not pose major safety hazards at their shows. Unfortunately, an attendee at Dua Lipa‘s show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on her Future Nostalgia Tour the other night did not get this memo and set off fireworks in the crowd.

The “Levitating” singer has since acknowledged this on her Instagram story, saying that “my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.” Read her full statement below, which appeared on her Instagram story last night.

“Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto. Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.

There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred. Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way.”