Dua Lipa Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Hit Song 'Levitating' [Video]

Dua Lipa is being accused of ripping off her hit song “Levitating.”

Released in 2020, the single peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending 41 weeks on the chart en route to becoming the longest-running top-10 hit by a lead female artist.

TMZ reports a reggae band from Florida called Artikal Sound System has sued the pop star, claiming that “Levitating” is a ripoff of their 2017 song “Live Your Life.” Arkital Sound System names Lipa and her label Warner Records in the suit, alleging that they’re owed profits they could have made off the success of “Levitating.”

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the suit claims that Dua and the people she was working with heard “Live Your Life” and then proceeded to make a copy of it by creating “Levitating.”

Back in October 2020, Dua Lipa joined forces with DaBaby for a remix to “Levitating.” This past summer, the controversial rapper was removed from the track in the wake of his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” Lipa wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

