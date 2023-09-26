‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Will Return For Real This Time, After Jumping The Gun A Bit During The WGA Strike

After a tentative agreement was reached between the WGA and AMPTP on Sunday, Drew Barrymore’s talk show is looking to return in October.

via: Uproxx

Two weeks ago, Drew Barrymore had enough. The beloved actress announced that, after four months of being on hold during the Writers Guild of America strike, she was bringing back a writer-less version of her talk show. The backlash was so severe that she quickly reneged on her decision. Had she only waited a hair longer…

On Sunday, the WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP, which represents various studio heads. The strike isn’t officially over; the guild still has to vote on the renewed (and allegedly decent) contract. But shows and movies are already planning to get back on track. As per Entertainment Weekly, that includes The Drew Barrymore Show.

There is no official return date. (Again, the WGA strike isn’t technically over yet.) But EW reports that they’re eyeing sometime in October to bring back one of daytime TV’s strangest and most endearing programs. What’s more, even though the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing, actors can appear on talk shows, such as Barrymore’s, as long as they’re not promoting specific new projects.

Barrymore’s terrible timing — holding out until a fortnight before the WGA strikes came to a probable end — did not go unnoticed. We won’t spoil the shocking conclusion of the Stephen King movie The Mist, but if you know, you know:

Drew Barrymore at the end of the WGA strikes ??? https://t.co/YD7GHpC1aP pic.twitter.com/K4XqD9bnns — the johnxic danvenger ? #FantasticFest (@fromdusktiljuan) September 25, 2023

When Barrymore announced her show’s return, she insisted the show would technically be compliant with the strike. She also argued the show needed to be back on the air. “Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time,” she wrote at the time.

The following week, after chaos ensued, she backed off. But expect her to be back to doing things like playing mom to Aubrey Plaza in a handful of weeks.