Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Getting Too Close to Her Talk Show Guests: ‘I’ll Try to Practice Physical Distance’ | www.lovebscott.com

Drew Barrymore’s talk show has been renewed for two more seasons — and she promises to keep her distance from those who sit down for an interview.

via Complex:

“I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point,” she told Entertainment Tonight when asked what she has in store for her audience in the future. ET then cut to a viral moment from Barrymore’s show last December, when she caressed Oprah’s arm and held her hand as they chatted.

Barrymore explained that she started the show during the pandemic, saying it was “hard” for her. “I was alone in a studio,” she added, “I like to be around people.”

When the ET reporter commented that her closeness to her guests is his “favorite” part of her interviews, she said, “Not everyone’s favorite but I’m sorry to those people.”

Many called Drew’s lack of personal space with Oprah “cringe,” but Winfrey defended the moment.

“I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm,” she told TMZ last December. “I went home and told Stedman, ‘You gotta stroke my arm. Stedman, I need to be stroked on the arm.’ It’s so comforting. No, I was not uncomfortable at all. I’ve never seen her do that but I thought it was endearing.”

Drew’s lack of distance is definitely a little strange, but then again — hasn’t Drew always marched to the beat of her own drum?