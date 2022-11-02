Dreamville Festival Announces Its Return Dates For 2023 [Photo]

Today (Nov. 2), J. Cole and his Dreamville team have announced that Dreamville Festival is officially returning next spring. The two-day event will be held at Dorthea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1 and April 2, 2023.

via: Uproxx

Dreamville Festival has quietly become one of the better artist-founded music festivals around after being rescheduled and postponed by both inclement weather and a pandemic. However, when it returned with an expanded lineup earlier this year — and secured a streaming partnership with Amazon, no less — it turned out that its organizers displayed a unique aesthetic sense and a gift for curation that led to one of the more interesting lineups of the year. While it naturally showcased the talent assembled by J. Cole onto his label, it also turned out to be pretty diverse, with cool legacy acts and top contemporary ones.

Fans of Dreamville Fest will likely be delighted by the news that Cole and co. are already plotting its return to North Carolina. Today, the Dreamville Fest social accounts announced the upcoming 2023 dates, April 1 and 2, and shared a highlight reel of this year’s festival, which featured a Gangsta Grillz presentation from DJ Drama (along with mixtape mainstays Jeezy, Lil Wayne, and T.I.), Ja Rule and Ashanti, the beginning of Larry June’s 2022 breakout, and Lil Baby. Likewise, the Dreamville roster, including Ari Lennox, Earthgang, JID, Lute, and J. Cole himself, all put on a show, as well.

April 1 + 2, 2023 ? Be the first to get presale tickets password by signing up for fest info at https://t.co/rV4zQL6onI pic.twitter.com/bomSL3OS9e — Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) November 2, 2022

While this year’s lineup and ticket info hasn’t been released yet, you can sign up for the mailing list at DreamvilleFest.com. Let’s all hope for blue skies and no more viruses.