Draya Michele Sues Ex Tyrod Taylor for Backing Out of House Deal | lovebscott.com

The 39-year-old model said in the suit, obtained by TMZ Sports, that Tyrod purchased a Los Angeles-area home back in August 2022 … and let Draya and her kids move in. She claims that at the time, she entered into a verbal pact with the 34-year-old signal-caller that would allow her to one day buy it from the football player.

She says the two agreed that any contributions that Draya made to the property — such as improvements to the place or mortgage payments — would go toward the final purchase price of the home … if she ultimately chose to buy it.

She says the two never formally entered into a written contract — as they were still dating at the time.



Draya says in the suit she went on to offer Taylor $2.8 million for the place … and when he countered at $3.2 mil in January 2024, she accepted. She claims she then poured nearly $300K into the residence — believing it’d go toward the price she agreed to pay for the home.



Draya, though, says Taylor “surprisingly” pulled the rug out from underneath her recently … and is now threatening to evict her. She states he’s also refusing to sell her the property.