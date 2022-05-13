Drake’s OVO Fest Is Returning In 2022 [Video]

With music festivals in Toronto set to come back at full force this summer, including the Canadian introduction of Rolling Loud, hip-hop fans across the city will be glad to know OVO Fest is finally coming back this year.

via: Uproxx

In addition to anointing UK rapper Dave as one of the most unique artists in the business today, Drake also had another surprise for fans at Dave’s tour stop in Toronto last night. After performing “Wanna Know” and “Knife Talk” alongside his host (or guest, since Drake owns the venue, History), Drake told the diehards in attendance that he’s also planning on bringing back his own event, OVO Fest, sometime this year. “I love you with all of my heart,” he said. “They let the city back open so I will see you at OVO Fest soon.”

Drake’s festival would have had its 10th iteration in 2020, but COVID-19 and the resulting safety restrictions forced him to forego plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary at the event itself. Unfortunately, as a side effect of the slowed income from that year, there was no 2021 edition, either. The last OVO Fest took place in 2019 with guests like millennial favorites B2K, Chingy, and Lloyd. Intriguingly enough, Drake’s festival isn’t the only one coming back to Toronto this year; in April, Rolling Loud announced its own event in The Six featuring none other than Dave as a headliner alongside Future and international superstar Wizkid.

Drake didn’t offer any more details, but you can bet when he does, there will be a frenzy to get tickets to his hometown show — no matter how much they cost.