Drake’s Opulent New ‘Previous Engagements’ Chain Has 42 Former Diamond Rings For All His Near-Proposals [Video]

Now this is a “Rich Flex.”

via: Uproxx

Drake added a new diamond chain to his collection and this one is raising some eyebrows. The Canadian rapper, who’s gained a reputation for being a sad playboy, has one child and apparently 42 engagements that he never went through with. In public knowledge, Drake has never proposed to anyone — but the theme of his new “Previous Engagements” chain includes diamond rings from every moment Drake didn’t follow through.

The Y-shaped chain was revealed on jewelry designer Alex Moss’s Instagram, as he shared him and Drake both worked on it. “New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” Moss captioned. “42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds.”

The voiceover on Moss’s video also reveals that the creation process took over 14 months, with “each diamond hand-selected.”

Doing the math, each one of Drake’s diamond engagement rings would’ve been approximately 8.4 carats each. According to The Diamond Registry, the average cost of an average wholesale certified ring of this carat ranges from $796,416 to $11,883,584. Now, take that cost and repeat it 42 times in your head. It makes sense that Drake decided to repurpose all that money into some bling of his own… if he bought them before.

Or he was just going for the symbolism of it all, in typical Drake fashion.