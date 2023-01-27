Drake’s Los Angeles Home Reportedly Broken Into by Burglar

Drake’s home in Los Angeles was reportedly broken into after a man got onto the property’s premises and alerted the rapper’s security.

A man allegedly tried to break into the rapper’s Los Angeles mansion on Thursday night. According to TMZ, Drake’s security called the police after seeing an unknown man leaving the house carrying something.

The suspect was gone by the time cops arrived and a search of the neighborhood ensued. Just a few hours later, a man who matched the suspect’s description was seen walking down the street.

Cops arrested the man who was reportedly carrying an item, which is believed to have been taken from Drake’s Beverly Crest home.

Drake purchased the 10-bedroom mega-mansion, which was once owned by Robbie Williams, for $75 million in an off-market deal last year.

The rapper was not at home at the time of the incident. Over the weekend, he performed two shows in New York at the Apollo Theater.

Prior to that in 2017, a woman was arrested and charged with breaking into his L.A. home. She later sued Drake for $4 billion, claiming that he defamed her and invaded her privacy by sharing private information on Instagram, but the defamation case was dismissed.