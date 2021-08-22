Drakeo The Ruler Was Arrested After His Uber Driver Was Pulled Over For Tinted Windows [Photos + Video]

Drakeo the Ruler was arrested Sunday after his Uber driver got pulled over for allegedly having tinted windows, and he recorded the interaction on Instagram Live.

via: Uproxx

It’s been less than a year since Drakeo The Ruler was released from prison after serving more than two years. However, on Sunday, he found himself under arrest once again, but this time he might be innocent.

Drakeo The Ruler arrested on IG live earlier today after his Uber driver got pulled over for tinted windows.? FREE DRAKEO!? pic.twitter.com/SdUwEes35y — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 22, 2021

Drakeo launched an Instagram Live session that revealed he’d been pulled over by the cops. He said he was sitting in the backseat of an Uber when officers revealed that he and the driver had been pulled over for tinted windows. Seeing that the vehicle presumably belongs to the Uber driver and not Drakeo, it’s expected that cops would have spoken to the operator of the vehicle and not Drakeo. However, Drakeo said he was asked to step out of the car, and following a back and forth with the officers, he was placed under arrest for unknown reasons. It’s also unknown if the Uber driver was placed under arrest as well.

Drakeo’s release was a drawn-out process that began when he was acquitted of the murder and attempted murder charges in July 2019. Shortly after, a district attorney chose to refile for charges of criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle. Drakeo spent another year in jail before the DA’s office offered him a plea deal which led to his freedom.

If you don't think the LA Sheriff's and the LAPD have been watching Drakeo's every move and IG story since he came home — and listening to every song — I have a tunnel on 2nd Street to sell you. — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) August 22, 2021

Drakeo released his latest project, Ain’t That the Truth, last month, featuring appearances from EST Gee, Ralfy the Plug, Shy Glizzy, and more.