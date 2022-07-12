Drake Won — And Lost — Over $25M Playing Roulette With French Montana [Video]

Drake extended his lucky gambling streak on Monday night (July 11), winning almost $25 million at roulette.

via: Uproxx

Drake’s penchant for gambling is no secret, but his latest exploits are bound to become the stuff of legend. Playing virtual roulette with online casino Stake on Twitch, Drake won — and then lost — over $25 million, according to HipHopDX. That total included two big hits for $12.96 million and $11.95 million, growing his balance from $8.5 million to $27.2 million before he ended the event with just $1,879 left. He was joined by French Montana, who he introduced with French’s signature ad-lib:

“You know what that deserves? A haaahn!” he joked while celebrating his $12 million hit. “And I got my special guest in the building, take a seat. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m here with my brother, my twin, my lookalike Montega.” Unfortunately, having the Bronx hitmaker at his side didn’t improve his luck much.

Drake didn’t empty his account entirely on bad bets, though. He also gave away much of his fortune to viewers, gifting $25,000 each to viewers who tuned in from all over the world. All told, he shared $1 million.

Drake had better luck with the slew of other big bets he’s put up over the past year, including putting $1 million on MMA fighter Israel Adesanya earlier this month, over $1 million on the Rams in this year’s Super Bowl, and $200,000 on the Warriors in the NBA Finals. But remember, as one of hip-hop’s cash kings, he’s definitely got the money for it and it’s not for everybody — something Jack Harlow found out at the Kentucky Derby.