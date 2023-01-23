Drake Teases Another Project Could Be Coming This Year at Apollo Show [Video]

Drake hasn’t let earning 1 billion streams in less than two months stop him from making more music.

via: Complex

Near the end of the set, he reportedly acknowledged the run he’s having in his career and thanked the crowd for being there throughout the entire process. “I hope I can strike up more emotions for you,” he said. “Maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one. Who knows.”

Though it sounded like Drizzy was just thinking on a whim, it wouldn’t be out of character for him. Drake had no problem dropping Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss with 21 Savage last year.

The show also included surprise appearances by Dipset and 21 Savage, who performed tracks like “Rich Flex,” “Broke Boys,” and “Jimmy Cooks” with him. According to a setlist by Uproxx, Jim Jones performed his solo hit “We Fly High.”

Drake is set to return to the iconic venue Sunday night, making up dates that were pushed back twice. The first was due to the unexpected death of Migos member Takeoff while the other was “production delays.”

Drake says we could see another project this year ? “We might get bored and make another one…” pic.twitter.com/EAVLbTpzr4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Drake brought out Dipset ?? pic.twitter.com/aNrW4ZPGpp — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) January 22, 2023

.@21savage just joined Drake on stage for ‘Rich Flex’. #DrakeApollo — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 22, 2023

Drake hints at summer tour with @21savage #DrakeApollo — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 22, 2023

21 exits, Drake thanks the fans for the night and their support, credits fans for making him who he is, acknowledges his hot streak of a career, shouts out the “Fuck Drake” haters, jokes about “getting bored” and making another album… Starts performing Legend. — Wongo Okon (@whereswongo) January 22, 2023