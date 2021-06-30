Drake Teams Up With A Climate-Focused Firm To Reduce His Carbon Footprint [Photo]

Drake has signed on as an investor and collaborator with Los Angeles-based sustainability and financial services startup Aspiration.

via: Uproxx

With much of the country in the midst of an insufferable heatwave, it’s no surprise that the conversation around global warming has returned to the forefront. Many people are doing their best to live as efficiently and cleanly as possible. Among them is Drake, who just teamed up with the climate-focused startup Aspiration in order to reduce and offset his carbon footprint.

“It’s exciting to partner with a company that’s found an easy way to offer everyone the ability to reduce their carbon footprint,” Drake said on Wednesday, according to Complex. “Aspiration’s innovative approach to combating climate change is really inspiring and I hope together we can help to motivate and create awareness.”

The rapper’s manager, Future The Prince, also chimed in with comments of his own. “Drake is a visionary with big ideas,” he said. “I was incredibly fortunate to find him a partner to not only help him realize his personal goals but to inspire others along the way. Drake, Dreamcrew, and I are all super excited about what Aspiration is doing and the possibilities and the road ahead.”

The company announced that through the partnership, they will calculate the carbon footprint of the rapper’s travel and other events — like tours — and use the resulting figure to offset the impact through its reforestation program. Their partnership is also focused on the firm’s Sustainable Impact Services, which uses Aspiration’s proprietary tools and tech in order to help offset carbon footprints.

Drake joins prior celebrity investors including Leonardo DiCaprio.