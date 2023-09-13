Drake & SZA Are Releasing a Collaboration on Friday

Former couple Drake and SZA have a new collaboration!

via JJ:

On Wednesday night (September 13), Drake, 36, and SZA, 33, announced that they are teaming up for a new collaboration, which will seemingly be featured on his upcoming album For All The Dogs.

While they didn’t share really any details, Drake and SZA both shared what appears to be the single’s artwork, which is an image of Halle Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

In their Instagram posts, they both tagged each other.

During his It’s All A Blur Tour show on Monday night (September 11) in Austin, Texas, Drake told the audience, “I know y’all are excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out, but I’m gonna drop a song this week – just to let you know what’s up,” according to UpRoxx.

For those of you who don’t know Drake and SZA once dated, you can catch that backstory here. For everyone else, check out the single artwork below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)