Drake Surprised Fans At Future’s Wireless Festival Set To Perform ‘Way 2 Sexy’ [Photo + Video]

Drake made a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival in London on Friday (Sept. 10).

via: Uproxx

Fans in attendance at Future’s headlining set at Wireless Festival in the UK were treated to a surprise performance of the Atlanta rapper’s buzzy Drake collaborations “Life Is Good” and “Way 2 Sexy” when Drake himself popped out to assist his musical mate. It was Drake’s first performance before a festival crowd since before the coronavirus pandemic began, as well as his first time performing “Way 2 Sexy,” the silly but inescapable new single which also features Young Thug, since dropping Certified Lover Boy a week ago.

The moment was naturally captured from dozens of angles by fans with camera phones in hand, giving those not in attendance a chance to see Drake’s interactions with the crowd. “We missed you so much,” Drake declared. “While we’ve been apart for whatever it’s been — two years — we wrote a lot of songs that we played in our crib or in our studio that we never got to do in front of y’all.” Drake and Future then launched into one of those songs, the aforementioned “Way 2 Sexy” as the screen behind them read, “Hey Wireless, the boy is home.”

Future brings out Drake at #WirelessFestival in London and they perform Way 2 SEXY. pic.twitter.com/3XBPerlZiB — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 10, 2021

They also played their 2020 hit “Life Is Good,” which was a dominating song itself that year, before Drake spun off a quick medley of his own hits, including the Lil Durk-featuring “Laugh Now, Cry Later.” Check out some of the videos and photos below.

.@Drake performs 'Laugh Now Cry Later' at Wireless and the crowd went off ? pic.twitter.com/WQRylgKFZ5 — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) September 10, 2021

Drake & Future performing Life is Good at Wireless Festival pic.twitter.com/nrKJZKUFUR — Lina (@ovoxfenty_) September 10, 2021

It happened. @Drake made it to Wireless 2021 ?? pic.twitter.com/UNCbs4I7MD — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) September 10, 2021

Certified Lover Boy is set to debut at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200 with over 600,000 equivalent album units, marking the biggest week of 2021.