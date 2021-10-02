Drake Shows Love To Meek And His New Album ‘Expensive Pain’ [Photo + Video]

The beef has been squashed for a while now, and the love between Drake and Meek Mill has never seemed stronger.

via: Uproxx

After they reconciled following a beef that was sparked by their 2015 collaboration “R.I.C.O.,” the rappers reconnected for “Going Bad,” off Meek’s 2018 album, Championships. Three years later, Meek returned with his fifth album Expensive Pain and while it didn’t feature them teaming up again, it’s clear they still love each other, as evidenced by a recent Instagram Stories post by Drake.

“Pain gets expensive at midnight!!” Drake wrote over an image of the Expensive Pain cover art. “[Meek Mill] proud of u boy since the Bahamas cook up we were plotting on the next chapter time to eat.”

Expensive Pain arrives with 18 songs, including the previously-released singles “Flamerz Flow,” “Blue Notes 2,” and “Sharing Locations.” The album is also laced with guest appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, ASAP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz. Hours after it was released, Meek shared videos for “On My Soul” and “Intro (Hate On Me).”

While Drake isn’t featured on the project, Meek recently opened up to Zane Lowe about their past beef, sharing that 2019 was his “slowest year” and that he was at a “disadvantage” in the eyes of many.