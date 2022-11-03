Drake Shares His Favorite Porn Category And Talks Monogamy With 21 Savage In A Spoof Howard Stern Interview [Video]

No, Drake and 21 Savage weren’t on the cover of Vogue. No, they’re not doing a Tiny Desk concert (yet). And no, Drake didn’t go on Howard Stern to talk about porn. The rappers have spent the past few days engaging in a bizarre, labor-intensive press cycle of fake opportunities around their new album Her Loss, out tomorrow.

via: Uproxx

Drake and 21 Savage are releasing their joint album, Her Loss, on Friday (November 4). Or, at lease we think that’s the truth. We should have known how this rollout was going to go when 21 denied its existence in the comments days before it was confirmed in the “Jimmy Cooks” video. Believe nothing.

Tonight (November 2), Drake posted a clip of an interview with Howard Stern to Instagram with the caption, “Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow ? thanks for having us.” It’s safe to assume it’s a cleverly edited spoof based on the photoshopped Vogue cover and fake NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert. But its validity is obsolete, really, because the subject matter is still entertaining, and it’s generating more buzz than a traditional press run.

In the clip dated October 26, 2022, Stern asks, “What type of porn are you watching?” It cuts from a split screen to Drake and 21 Savage on a set meant to emulate Stern’s but never shows all three of them at once. “Top,” Drake responds. “Highest tier of top givers. That’s really what I’m consistently, like on a daily basis, tuned into. Just really, like, those are the real superstars of the world to me.”

“And what about love?” Stern asks. “Could you ever commit to one woman? Be married. You could be married?”

“I wanna hear his answer,” 21 says, before Drake takes over, “I’m sure I could, you know? I think that, eventually, once all this is said and done for us and that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we’re all gonna need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late. But then, right now, I feel like I get into this habit of dating four or five women to make one woman because I like these two things about this girl, and then I like what this girl does for a living. Honestly, I don’t know — hopefully I’ll find somebody. The biggest thing is I need to be inspired.”

Watch the full clip below.