Drake Seemingly Announces His ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date By Sneaking It Into ‘SportsCenter’ [Video]

Drake seemingly announced the release date for Certified Lover Boy on this morning’s (Aug. 27) SportsCenter broadcast. During the ESPN show, a hooded figure — purportedly the Toronto rapper — interrupted the program and held up a cardboard sign that read: “CLB. September 3.”

The reveal wasn’t a grand affair, but rather, snuck in for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. During the show’s introduction, there were brief clips of a sign that read, “CLB September 3.” While there’s nothing here that explicitly says “Certified Lover Boy,” given Drake’s association with and love for the sports world, it seems more than likely that he worked with the worldwide leader in sports on this announcement.

It would make sense that the album would have a release date that’s not too far away, as he said recently that Certified Lover Boy is finished and on the way: “Album’s ready… album’s cooked, looking forward to delivering it to you. Certified Lover Boy on the way and that’s for anyone in the way.” It would seem Kanye West won’t be making an appearance on the album, as he and Drake have revived their feud in recent days.

Drake and Kanye both keep playing in peoples faces with these releases.