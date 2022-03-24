Drake Says He Will Donate $1 Million To LeBron James’ I Promise School [Video]

He’s enjoyed a life of exceptional luxury for decades and Drake is no stranger to giving back to those in need.

via: Uproxx

Earlier this month, he and Jack Harlow, who were on vacation in Turks & Caicos, surprised a singer who covered Drake’s 2013 song “Hold On, We’re Going Home” with a gracious gift of $20,000. That came after Drake surprised a different fan with $10,000 during that same trip with Harlow. In Drake’s latest move, he’s committing a large amount of money towards a good cause that’s connected to his longtime friend LeBron James.

Over the weekend, LeBron celebrated the Canadian launch of Lobos 1707, a tequila and mezcal brand that was first launched in the United States back in 2020 by founder Diego Osorio. The tequila brand was also one that LeBron was an earlier backer of. The celebration was quite the star-studded event as it featured appearances from Drake, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, and Carmelo Anthony. It was at this event that Drake congratulated LeBron on the launch with a special donation. “I’ve been trying to figure out what I can do for, obviously, this moment,” he said. “So, I am going to, myself and Eddie from Stake, we’re going to dedicate $1 million to the I Promise School and I’m going to come drop it off myself.”

Ed Craven, the co-founder of Stake which is a bitcoin casino and sports betting platform, is who Drake is referring to in his announcement.

You can check out the video of Drake committing to the donation above.