Drake Revealed He’s ‘Probably’ Taking A Break From Making Music And Explained Why And For How Long

Soak up his new album, “For All the Dogs,” because Drake is dropping the mic — he says he’s walking away from music to deal with a health issue that’s plagued him for a long time.

via: Uproxx

Last year, Drake dropped two albums: Honestly, Nevermind in June and Her Loss with 21 Savage in November. So fans were surprised when an LP was announced for this year, For All The Dogs, which is out today (October 6). However, it looks like Drake is finally taking the break he needs.

On a recent episode of Table For One, Drake said he’s taking a step back. “I’ll probably not going to make music for a little bit, I’mma be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost,” he said.

He continued, “I’ve been having the craziest problems with my stomach for years. I need to get right, I have a lot of other things I would love to focus on so I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little bit longer.”

Earlier this year, the rapper was also busy publishing a poetry book titled Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness By Kenza Samir & Aubrey Graham. The project received mixed reviews.

For All The Dogs is out now via OVO Sound. Find more information here.