Drake Responded To An AI Version Of Him Rapping Ice Spice’s ‘Munch (Feelin’ U),’ And It Was Indeed As Sassy As You’d Think

Drake has shared his thoughts on a viral clip of an AI-generated version of his voice rapping Ice Spice’s “Munch.”

via: Uproxx

The “Search & Rescue” rapper laughed off a hilarious mix-up of him with another rapper but didn’t find a new AI-generated version of him rapping along to Ice Spice’s viral song “Munch (Feelin’ U).

Late last night, the Bronx native released her highly anticipated collaboration with fellow Young Money representative Nicki Minaj. As “Princess Diana (Remix)” began to gain streams, simultaneously, the AI-generated track started to creep back on the users’ timelines. Word of the AI cover eventually got back to the rapper, and he was not at all amused. Taking to his Instagram stories, the musician shared a screengrab of The Shade Room’s reporting with the caption, “This is the final straw AI.”

It is unclear if the entertainer was being sarcastic or truly upset at the fact that an off-brand version of his likeness was being used for cooking up the unauthorized song. But maybe the party responsible for the track could make it up to the rapper by giving it another go this time recording at Drake’s own home studio.

Listen to the full AI-generated track below.

Munch by Ice Spice but it’s covered by Drake pic.twitter.com/HlQgClowEr — Strange ai songs (@strangeaisongs) April 6, 2023

In November, rumors began to circulate that the two were feuding, but Ice Spice has since cleared up the rumors, stating that they are “still cool,” despite the slight shade Drake threw on his track “BackOutsideBoyz.”