Drake Puts Down A Huge Six-Figure Bet On The Warriors To Make It To The NBA Finals [Photo]

It appears that the Warriors continue to have a fan in Drake.

via: Uproxx

Hip-hop’s favorite gambler is at it again. Drake, who recently placed three bets on the Super Bowl for a shade over a million bucks (he hit two of them) and lost $100K when North Carolina beat Duke in the NCAA tournament, is putting some serious coin down on the NBA Playoffs. While Drake is a part owner of the Eastern Conference’s Toronto Raptors and a well-documented courtside presence at their games, he’s looking for action in Western Conference playoffs instead.

Drake has put down $200,000 Canadian dollars (about $158,624 US) on the Golden State Warriors to win the Western Conference Finals and make it to the NBA Finals. The rapper posted a screenshot of the online betting slip on his Instagram Story showing that the Warriors have 5 to 1 odds to come out of the West.

If they make it to the Finals, Drake would claim a cool $1 million Canadian dollars ($793,112). It’s a bold bet considering the Phoenix Suns were the best team in the West in the regular season by a comfortable eight game margin. The Warriors are set to open the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, which won’t be a walk in the park considering how unguardable Nikola Jokic can be. If they win that series, they’ll face the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves. A showdown with the Suns in the West finals is the likeliest outcome and Drake can only hope that “Steph Curry with the shot boy” is healthy all series, dominates and takes the Dubs into the finals.

