Drake 'Not Trolling' Kanye West By Sampling Kim Kardashian, His Father Says

Drake’s dad Dennis Graham denies that his son was trolling Kanye when he sampled Kim Kardashian on “Rescue Me.”

via: HipHopDX

The Toronto hitmaker played a snippet of the unreleased track during an episode of Sound 42’s The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio last Friday (March 31).

Shortly after the first verse, Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner are heard talking about Kim’s emotional state during her divorce from Ye.

“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that,” Kim said. The sample comes from the 2021 season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kanye and Kim’s seven-year marriage was officially dissolved in March 2022 when both parties were ruled to be legally single. The reality star initially filed for divorce in February 2021, with “differences in lifestyle and politics” at the heart of their issues, according to TMZ.

The sample choice led many fans to believe that Drake was taunting Kanye, with whom he’s had a rocky relationship in recent years. But according to Drizzy’s father Dennis Graham, that wasn’t the case.

“Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song,” the 68-year-old allegedly wrote in an Instagram comment earlier this week in response to the narrative surrounding the song. “Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again??????????????? [palm face emojis].”

Drakes father says it’s just a song and Drake is not trolling anyone. pic.twitter.com/Ts0NCIeOYW — RH (@RiHar_) April 4, 2023

Drake previously shared a snippet of “Rescue Me” on his Instagram Stories last month. The track was produced by BNYX, who is best known for his work with Yeat and Ty Dolla $ign.

Rapping in a laidback flow over a driving, piano-laced beat, the 6 God can be heard detailing what he’s looking for in an ideal partner, including patience, trust, honesty and ambition; however, fame isn’t a prerequisite to date Drizzy.

“I need someone to be patient with me/ Someone to get money, would not take it from me/ They don’t even need to be as famous as me/ I don’t think I meet ’em at the places I be/ But deep down I think about you all day, mami,” he spits.

His verse continues: “I know I’m a pitbull, but dalé, mami/ I just wanna take you on a holiday, mami/ Say what’s on your mind, I’m a call away, mami/ Come and rescue me/ Take me out the club, take me out the trap/ Take me off the market, take me off the map/ I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em.”