Drake Made A Surprise Appearance During Lil Wayne’s Set At Lil Weezyana Fest [Video]

Cash Money Records fans were in for a treat at Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans this weekend.

Lil Wayne brought the treats to New Orleans last night during his annual Lil Weezyana fest. During his set, he ran down some of the biggest hits from his catalog, including, “Mrs. Officer,” “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” “Mirror,” and “How To Love.” Late into his set, Wayne surprised the audience with a special guest.

“Can you please make some noise for this foreigner?” said Wayne. “Let’s show him a good time in America.”

The aforementioned foreigner was Toronto native, Drake, who was signed to Wayne’s Young Money label back in 2007.

“New Orleans is one of the few cities that shaped my career,” said Drake.

Drake performed for a reported 18 minutes. He and Wayne performed “She Will” from the latter’s 2011 album, Tha Carter IV. He then performed “The Motto,” “In My Feelings,” “God’s Plan,” “Nonstop,” “Jimmy Cooks,” and “Knife Talk,” according to Nola.com.

Also during his set, Drake shared a story about a time in New Orleans, when he realized he had made it in the realm of music.

“The day I knew I made it,” he said,” was, I was outside the W hotel in New Orleans, and I walked over to the corner, and there was a guy that had a bootleg CD. It was an album I put out called So Far Gone, and I don’t know if you remember that. But he had bootleg of that sh*t, and that was the first time in my life that I knew I made it. I love New Orleans and everything that you’ve ever done.”

Drake shared a dope story at Lil Weezyana Fest about the day he realized he made it? #LilWeezyanaFest pic.twitter.com/hOkZibhLUI — Wave Check? (@thewavecheckk) October 30, 2022

Check out a clip of the two performing "The Motto" above.