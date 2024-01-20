Drake Joins The Viral ‘Tripod Bro’ Trend By Creating A Video To Show Off His Bartending Skills And Self-Care Routine

Drake has added to the growing collection of “tripod bro” videos, giving fans a vlog in which he shows off his nighttime routine.

via: Uproxx

On January 20, Drake called a temporary cease-fire on his beef with Metro Boomin to join in on the viral tripod bro trend overtaking social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The online movement allows male content creators to take their followers along as they prepare for the day, run errands, and knock out self-care routines. In Drake’s video, he pulled inspiration from influencer Drew Walls (who so happens to feature Target runs on his platforms).

The clip was captioned: “Drew Walls, you tweaking my boi…got me on my bullsh*t.” It shows Drake flexing his top-shelf bartending skills, aqua fitness routine, and wind-down process.

Using his song “Virginia Beach” as the vlog’s background track, Drake’s humor was not lost on his followers. Not only are they here for “Sassy Drizzy,” but they are now demanding that he create another vlog, this time at Target.